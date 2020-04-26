One-Punch Man: A detail of this Do-S cosplay amazes fans

Share it:

After the illustration by the author of One-Punch Man, this time we report a cosplay dedicated to Do-S, one of the most original characters born from One's mind and who made his appearance in the manga and anime dedicated to the series.

The author of the cosplay is Hana Bunny, present on Twitter as @squishbunny, who shared a series of shots with her fans that portray her as the Monster Princess. The character made his first appearance in the fifth episode of the show's second season, introducing himself as a member of the Monster Association, while attacking an unsuspecting town together with other colleagues. Among his abilities we find the possibility of hypnotizing his opponents, a power he uses to easily defeat his victims.

Armed with a whip, the character is present in numerous other episodes of the series, quickly becoming one of the most iconic. At the bottom of the news you can see two photos of Do-S, fans of the story of Saitama particularly appreciated the cosplay, especially the particular photomontage that shows its appearance without the mask that covers the lower part of the face.

