One Punch Man: a bloodthirsty Garo in an extraordinary action figure of almost 300 euros

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
About one year ago One Punch Man 2 made its debut, after a first season between technicalities and pure epicness. Although to date there is still no information on an alleged third series, the franchise's merchandising continues to produce extraordinary themed objects.

Among beautiful cosplay by Fubuki and Tatsumaki, the amusing work of ONE is Yusuke Murata it is still one of the most popular titles in the world. Furthermore, Model Palace Studio has recently undertaken to create a new themed action figure, the same that you can admire in all the splendor at the bottom of the news, which portrays the exterminator of heroes Garo.

In this case, the ruthless villain is portrayed covered in blood from head to toe, exactly at the moment when he collides at full power against the former master Bang. The scale model of the company, however, will be accompanied by three different hairstyles and will also be available only from the month of September, although it is already currently pre-orderable at modest sum of 267 euros, to which are added any shipping costs that bring the price closer to 300.

Waiting for the release of the action figure by Model Palace Studio, you can take the time by catching up on our Full Review of One Punch Man 2. And you, instead, what do you think of this model, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.

