One Punch Man 2: the clash between Garo and Suiryu excites fans

February 3, 2020
J.C. Staff has never been a famous studio for the technical sector. Yet thanks to One Punch Man 2, the company has managed to create a pleasant and fascinating product after all, inheriting the burden of a first "mammoth" season in terms of animation of the highest quality.

Therefore, on the whole, One Punch Man 2 is an overall positive work, albeit winking at the rhythmic management of the narration. However, not many people know about 4 special episodes that are coming out on the net together with the home video release of the second season.

The fourth OAV, in particular, reserved an extremely interesting battle, the unprecedented fight between Garo and Suiryu. The martial arts clash in question, in this regard, you can retrieve at the bottom of the news through the clip dedicated and published by Anime TV. Fans of the opera, obviously, could not fail to appreciate the excellent performance of the fight, which is dynamic and visually splendid, as shown by the enthusiastic comments of the fans.

And you, however, what do you think of this epic fight between Garo and Suiryu, you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below, but not before having retrieved our special review of the controversial second season of One Punch Man.

