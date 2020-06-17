One-Punch Man 2: some artworks show us a "behind the scenes" of the grand finale

Share it:

Among the printed and animated productions that have managed to conquer the public over the past few years, it is impossible not to mention the epic of One-Punch Man, manga series subsequently transposed into an anime that managed to amaze users thanks to an underlying idea that has been able to revolutionize an entire genre.

As you will probably remember, just the finale of the second season of the animated series was able to make a lot of talk, with the dear old Saitama who found himself having to face one of his biggest battles against the Monster Association, a clash that many fans still remember today with extreme happiness.

Well, Chikashi Kubota, director of the animated production, has decided to reveal to the fans the background of that last clash. The man is much loved by the public for the many works he has worked on – including One Piece and Gurren Lagann – and should therefore not surprise the freedom given to him also in showing "work in progress" or particularly behind the scenes appreciated. Specifically, Kubota recently shared some on Twitter artwork viewable at the bottom of the news and dedicated to the end of the animated series, a succession of splendid drawings that showcase the excellent work done throughout the creative process of the work.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye you can read our review of One-Punch Man 2.