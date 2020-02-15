One Punch Man 2: home video corrects 245 more errors in Episodes 7 and 8

Share it:

We learned about the long labor that has made it One Punch Man 2 a step below the quality achieved by Madhouse with the first season. Still, reading the amount of corrections that the team had to make to the animated series for the home video release raises many concerns.

If you remember correctly, a few months ago, we had told you about the 315 errors made by J.C. Staff in the only first two episodes of season 2. However, the corrections made by the production did not end there, but had to involve almost all the episodes that went on the air. In fact, even the episodes 7 and 8 have been the victim of numerous technical problems, for a total of 245 errors that the studio promptly corrected by virtue of the Blu Ray release.

From the image gallery accessible via the link to the source, you can admire the tremendous work done by Bendayd, a fan who tracked down and collected, episode after episode, every change made by the team. In particular, in addition to the removal of the annoying ghosting effect, they have been entirely modified several scenes. In fact, some sudden disappearances of characters, background elements and objects are evident, as well as some problems with the animations that made the sequences not very fluid.

And you, instead, what do you think of this long series of errors that characterized the second season of One Punch Man? Did you expect so many for just two episodes? Tell us your opinion about it, as always, with a comment below.