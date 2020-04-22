One Punch Man 2: a fan revives the Saitama vs Suiryu clash

Share it:

Almost 5 years have passed since One Punch Man, the original work of One and designed by Yusuke Murata, burst out into the world of animation with a stretched leg with a short but intense first season, capable of remaining in the collective imagination as one of the most spectacular Souls ever thanks to stunning animations.

After almost 4 years of pressure from the fan base, the second season it aired starting from last April and, although satisfying a good part of the users of the work, it was unable to reach the peaks of the previous season and this threw the studio into the eye of the hurricane JC Staff (former animators of Prison School, Children of the Whales and High Score Girl among many), guilty of not having been able to collect the legacy of Madhouse. Second season that we remember having returned with new OAVs on One-Punch Man after ending in July.

Among the most anticipated clashes of the season there was certainly the final of the martial arts tournament between the champion Suiryu and the novice challenger Charanko of the hit style of the shattered carbonated water, aka Saitama. Although all in all the battle between the two can be defined enjoyable, many said that the animations did not do justice to the hyperdetailed stretch of Murata.

Among the most popular trend topics of Reddit in this period, the clash between Saitama and Suiryu recreated by the amateur animator chikodarkzcaguaii memasd, is undoubtedly one of the most visited. If it is true that the animations cannot be at the level of a professional studio, it is very interesting to note how the direction of the fight manages to immerse more in the heaviness of the blows delivered by the challengers.

Have you heard that in order to get more into the role, Saitama's voice actor has shaved his head leaving the whole web stunned?