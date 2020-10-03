One-Punch Man 135: a chapter with the return of a legendary figure

There are so many powerful characters in the world of One-Punch Man. So far the protagonist Saitama has turned out to be stronger than his peers and the monstrous opponents we’ve seen over 134 chapters. But who knows if a figure that appeared in chapter 135 will be stronger than him.

A week away from One-Punch Man 134 in full version, Yusuke Murata takes us to the rear with One-Punch Man 135. Metal Knight, five minutes before arriving to Genos and Tatsumaki’s rescue, is nearby and watches the tower as it searches for some energy. Once found, it approaches and allows the change of point of view of the chapter.

This time it is Sweet Mask who is at the center of events: after being saved and emerging from the rubble, finds himself in the midst of the S-class heroes rescued from Tatsumaki’s bubble. Convinced that their eyes are full of hatred for the words said just before, he even thinks of killing them to make sure that no one can tell the association of heroes what happened.

Child Emperor tries to get him to retreat to the rear as he becomes more and more convinced that his built image can collapse. But he arrives in the neighborhood and asks him if everything is okay. At the sight of the man, Sweet Mask resembles one scene from years before where he was saved by Blast, the mysterious hero of One-Punch Man. Once he sees that scene, he recovers and probably remembers being a hero.

Finally then Murata gives us another look at Blast even if always in flashback format with an undefined face.