One-Punch Man 134: Tatsumaki finally at maximum power

September 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
The clash between Psykos and Tatsumaki is still ongoing. After absorbing Orochi, the enemy has obtained a completely different appearance and it seems that she can put the heroine in difficulty. In one attack after another, the two fight each other with psychic energy. How will this feud continue in One-Punch Man 134?

The chapter published on Tonari no Young Jump in his native country once again brings us back to the battle between the two psychic powers. However, to participate in the battle there is also Genos whose arrival was sanctioned by the final phase of One-Punch Man 133. Thanks to the intervention of the cyborg, Tatsumaki can concentrate on pulling out all the heroes and survivors in the area.

As Genos absorbs Psykos’ blow and is practically brought to his knees, Tatsumaki finishes rescuing the others and holds up an exhausted Genos. Now the heroin can go wild without too many worries and, as can also be seen from the state detection centers, it is starting to twist the whole city in order to unearth the roots of Psykos’ body.

Doing so, they start gushing fountains of blood everywhere as Psykos realizes that the One-Punch Man heroine hadn’t used all her true power until now. Tatsumaki is at its best and she doesn’t let herself be intimidated by the opponent, while a Saitama unaware of everything is still trying to pull Flash out of the collapse.

