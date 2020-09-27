One-Punch Man 134 part 3: Tatsumaki is no longer alone, heroes in relationship

The battle between Tatsumaki and Psykos has been going on for several chapters. Thanks to the pace of publication of One-Punch Man and the remakes of Yusuke Murata, the story goes on slowly.

Yusuke Murata published the second part of chapter 134.5 on Tonari no Young Jump, also known as One-Punch Man 178 with Japanese numbering. On the digital magazine, then, beyond the pages with the Tatsumaki crisis a few weeks ago, we see Metal Knight entering the scene. This results in an aerial battle with Psykos, as Genos momentarily withdraws from the heroes who have saved themselves and are shown one by one: Zombieman, Pig God (who had protected the weakest by hiding them in his stomach), Atomic Samurai and others .

Further in the distance there are Spatent Rider and Tank Top Master, with the latter being a big help in evacuation. However, witnessing the battle that is taking place a little further on, in which Genos then takes part again, he decides to let the other heroes do the evacuation while he heads to the nerve center throwing an electricity pylon and then clinging to the cables. Many S-class heroes are therefore finally ready to fight against Psykos and Orochi and for to support Tatsumaki who has carried everything on his shoulders so far.