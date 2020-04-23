Entertainment

One-Punch Man 131: the chapter shows the reaction of the heroes

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
After the spectacular One-Punch Man 130 which presented readers with breathtaking drawings, Yusuke Murata started to prepare for chapter 131. Unfortunately, however, the mangaka was forced to postpone the release date several times, warning fans from time to time. once via his Twitter account.

However this night Murata published One-Punch Man 131 on Tonari no Young Jump making it available for reading all over the world. Let's see together what content the chapter 131 of One-Punch Man.

Compared to recent events, the chapter starts with a rather quiet situation. In the local hospital, Metal Bat decides to leave the hospital despite his injuries and getting back on track to help his teammates. The same thought passes through the mind of Spatent Rider who with a ticket leaves his place to those who need it most.

As he heads for his inseparable bicycle, Spatent Rider meets Tank Top Master who made the exact same thought. The two will head for the city and take care of rescuing civilians who are unwillingly involved in this battle. Given the deeds of their master, the group of Tank Top decides to start and the same happens to the group of Fubuki, while also sees a Battered Suiryu.

Meanwhile, Saitama tries to save Flashy Flash together with the little monster who turns out to be actually a female. The two introduce themselves and seem to make friends as the excavation continues. So compared to usual it was a very quiet chapter of One-Punch Man, but the next stages will undoubtedly be full of clashes.

