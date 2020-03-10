One-Punch Man 128 has been published: what fate for Tatsumaki?

Share it:

Clashes are taking place on clashes in One-Punch Man. A riot of battles of the highest level staged by the skill in the designs of Yusuke Murata is thrilling fans all over the world.

After a delay announced by Yusuke Murata that has put the fans of the manga a little apprehensive, One-Punch Man returns with chapter 128 full of further action. Again, the main focus of the chapter is Tatsumaki who has yet to deal with Psykos, even if Saitama and King make an appearance for a brief moment. At the end of the previous chapter, the woman is starting a union with Orochi's body in order to conquer a new power.

This power, however, is difficult for the monster to obtain since Orochi does everything to rebel thanks to the strength acquired over many years. Psykos, however, manages to silence him and thus create a very powerful entity. Tatsumaki is worried about the presence of the child in the intricate underground structure and does not use all her powers and therefore risks falling victim to a Psykos attack. In fact, the enemy traps her in a bubble that seems to have almost killed the heroine. However, a message from King eventually warns Tatsumaki that the boy has been brought to safety.

The psychic hero recovers, even mentally, and announces that she will no longer stay. Then a new battle begins with psychic attacks between the two contenders. One-Punch Man will be back in two weeks with another chapter.