One-Punch Man 126: Saitama goes into action, but loses something precious

January 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Archived the new version of the chapters of One-Punch Man, Yusuke Murata continues the storytelling based on the original ONE webcomic. The mangaka is staging, chapter after chapter, a long series of clashes between heroes of the association and the mysterious monsters of the subsoil. Spoiler on One-Punch Man 126 after the jump.

The scene of the chapter 126 of One-Punch Man this time it focuses on Saitama and Flashy Flash in the mines, accompanied on the cart by the little monster who was convinced he could kill them by dropping them into a precipice. The trio runs into the mine where a swarm of monsters are extracting gold, which immediately kidnaps Saitama's eyes.

Discovered by monsters, the two heroes launch to attack without hesitation, defeating enemies in the blink of an eye. They jump back into the cart, but Saitama's cloak is grabbed by a monster. Flashy Flash turns only to see that a bunch of enemies have now pounced on the hero, obscuring it from view.

Letting go, the cart advances madly towards a new precipice and, in a scene full of speed and detail, Flashy Flash affects all enemies who had reached him and among whom Saitama appears with a sack of gold. The two heroes blow up the cart in order to get to the other side of the precipice and, in an attempt to retrieve the little monster that must guide them, the protagonist of One-Punch Man runs away from the golden bag in his hands.

At this point we return to Gyoro Gyoro, still a victim of Tatsumaki's powers in his cave. However, he manages to take on a strange potion that amplifies his powers and gives birth to Lord Psykos, dragon level disaster. Are we about to witness a new formidable clash in One-Punch Man?

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

