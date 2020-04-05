ONE PIECE's SBS reveal Roger's crew: what happened to Bullet?

Share it:

The narrative arc of Wanokuni dedicated much of his time, in the third act currently underway, to a flashback that showed some of the legends of this pirate world: Oden Kozuki, Edward Newgate alias Whitebeard and Gol D. Roger, the King of the Pirates. The volume 96 of ONE PIECE has taken up these chapters by expanding them with SBS.

In recent days, therefore, we have seen two updates on Roger's crew online. In addition to a couple of characters already known, many new faces have been included in this legendary crew of ONE PIECE but, once the vision was completed, one thing immediately stood out: what happened to Douglas Bullet?

Last August, the new feature film hit theaters in Japan ONE PIECE: Stampede and the main opponent of the film that Luffy and his companions had to face was that Douglas Bullet. The man introduced himself as a member of the legendary Gol D. Roger crew and, considering that Eiichiro Oda was also involved in the film, many had taken his presence in the canonical universe for granted.

However, the SBS could confirm that this is not the case and therefore Douglas Bullet is just a filler character which will have no space, as happened instead for Shiki, in the official ONE PIECE manga. What do you think of this choice of Oda not to give even a corner of the extra pages for the character who put several organizations in crisis during the Pirate Festival?