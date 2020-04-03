ONE PIECE's SBS continues: volume 96 reveals the second part of Roger's crew

Share it:

Roger's crew is the most mysterious and powerful in the world of ONE PIECE. Its members are also fundamental in today's world, more than twenty years after their incredible undertaking to navigate all the islands of the world of ONE PIECE. An example is Silvers Rayleigh, fundamental in the training of the protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.

With the release of volume 96 of ONE PIECE the first images on the famous SBS arrived on the net, spaces where Eiichiro Oda reveals to the fans more or less important details about the work and its universe. In one of the pages revealed in recent days, we met some members of Roger 's crew. But the pirates did not stop at that single page: they were accompanied by an additional table that you can see at the bottom.

On page 154 of volume 96 of ONE PIECE we see the second half of Roger 's deployment. This time there are little known names and, starting from the top right, we have Rowing and Ganryu. Continuing to descend on the right side we find: MAX Mark, Yamon, Elio, Yuui, CB Gallant, Tarou and Donquino.

In the left half of the page however, always starting from the top, there are Millet Pine, Mister Momora, Jackson Burner, Nozdon, Langram and Doringo. Their designs could be present in one of the many tables of volume 96 of ONE PIECE in which Oden and Roger made their crossing. Did you already guess some? The tankobon 96 of the Oda manga has meanwhile presented itself with a trailer and poster dedicated to Roger.