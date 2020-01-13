ONE PIECE's Nico Robin shows himself in a new and splendid figure

Share it:

In hindsight, the franchise of ONE PIECE has never ceased to be talked about, with fans who have been constantly bombarded with new works designed to keep the general interest high, including animated series, manga, video games, films and much more.

While the ONE PIECE anime continues to be talked about, the public appears increasingly eager to find out how the events involving Straw Hat and its crew will evolve, media attention that many companies are trying to make the most of it through the creation and publication of countless themed gadgets always capable of attracting the attention of collectors.

This time, however, having earned the attention of the fans, we find the guys from Megahouse, who presented their new figures to the public that are part of the Portrait.Of.Pirates (P.O.P.) collection, a statuette dedicated specifically to Nico Robin. Going into more detail, the product – whose images can be viewed in the news – immortalizes our beloved pirate with the typical and bright clothes of "Miss All Sunday", a very refined work full of details. According to what was revealed, the figure – 24cm high – will be made available towards the end of July 2020 at the price of about 100, but the company has made it known that all interested parties can already pre-order it.

Before saying goodbye, we also remind you that just recently it was announced that the animated series of ONE PIECE will be paused for a few weeks.