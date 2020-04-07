ONE PIECE's Nami catches fans with a sensual cosplay

Share it:

Nami has often stolen not only the wallets and the treasures of the unfortunate but also the hearts of many fans of ONE PIECE. The female protagonist of Eiichiro Oda's manga and anime already conquered hordes of followers of the work before the timeskip, but thanks to the past two years, her charm has evolved further.

For this Nami is one of the most represented ONE PIECE characters in cosplay and, to make the girl ad hoc, a good dose of sensuality is also needed. Sensuality that seems to have Mimi-chan, cosplayer who on his Twitter account has decided to post some photos where he plays the role of Nami.

As you can see at the bottom, the cosplayer has published four photos where she allows us to observe her Nami cosplay from different angles. Taking a cue from ONE PIECE's Nami post timeskip, we see her with long orange hair and the famous green costume with white lines. Obviously there is no lack of showing off the breast. What do you think of Mimi-chan's disguise?

