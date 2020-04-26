ONE PIECE's Nami at the center of a cosplay competition: which is the most beautiful of the 5?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Nami is one of ONE PIECE's most seductive and popular characters. The girl is therefore at the center of the fantasies of male fans while the cosplayers do not miss the opportunity to play the role of the heroine created by Eiichiro Oda. Today we present five cosplay that have become known on the web in recent days, which one is the best?

The first one you can see at the bottom is the Nami of HaneAme, cosplayer who had already entered the role of the ONE PIECE girl. Her cosplay was collected in a small album of four photos where she replicates all the sensuality of the post timeskip Nami, with the classic green and white top and tight jeans.

Then follows the Nami created by KitsuneKuma, cosplayer who posted three different photos on Instagram. The first is centered on a Nami in a complete swimsuit, therefore replacing the jeans with a green panty. In the other two photos instead you can admire the usual Nami no longer in a beach version complete with Log Pose and accessories.

Chamomile, who only overnight has posted a new cosplay that has quickly become viral, returns in the role of Nami. The video below shows one Nami kunoichi as we saw it in Wanokuni, with the blue kimono adorned with some pink flowers.

There fourth cosplayer presented is OniWish, who decided to base his Nami on the Whole Cake Island costume. Unlike the others, therefore, we have a Nami with a white dress, which highlights the prosperous breast, and a red skirt.

The fifth and final Nami cosplay is made by Sammyscosplay, which once again takes us to Wanokuni. O-Nami is accompanied by other creations from the ONE PIECE world of the same cosplayer, but the one who stands out most is undoubtedly the orange-haired girl dressed as a kunoichi. In addition, Sammyscosplay does not fail to show fans what Nami would be like without a kimono, being portrayed only in orange underwear.

ONE PIECE fans, which of these five Nami is the most beautiful?