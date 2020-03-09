Entertainment

ONE PIECE's Dracule Mihawk shows himself in an incredible figure

March 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
That of ONE PIECE is a franchise now famous all over the world, with millions and millions of fans who continue to assiduously support all the productions related to the brand, regardless of whether we are talking about animated series, films, manga, video games or gadgets that manage to conquer the hearts and minds of countless fans.

The success of production has long been in front of everyone's eyes and, precisely for this reason, it should not be surprising that an increasingly large number of companies are ready to launch on IP to capitalize on such a famous name thanks to the release of new and popular products that manage to keep talking about themselves.

This time, however, to have attracted the attention of the public we find the guys from MegaHouse, who have presented on Twitter a new ONE PIECE themed figure specifically dedicated to Dracule Mihawk, pirate recognized as the greatest swordsman in the world who has always managed to conquer the public in his occasional appearances. As you can see from the images available at the bottom of the news, the figure is characterized by a great deal of detail and a fighting pose that sees him ready to launch a dangerous blow. According to what revealed by the company, the product is 34cm high and it is currently available for pre-orders at a price of 15,000 yen, or about € 120.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that the tenth anniversary of the death of one of ONE PIECE's most beloved characters was recently commemorated. In addition, in recent days a splendid ONE PIECE themed figure dedicated to Zoro was also presented.

