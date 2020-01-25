ONE PIECE's Devil Fruits become tasty realities thanks to a skilled cook

Share it:

Needless to go around, the franchise of ONE PIECE is an epic for many now unforgettable that among animated series, manga, video games, films and gadgets to no end, has been able to conquer the hearts and minds of millions and millions of people scattered in every corner of the globe … but how many could find us of romance?

If you think about it, the great adventure that has seen – and is seeing – protagonists of Straw Hat and his crew has been composed of painful losses, unforgettable battles and wars to be lived with bated breath, but at the same time the work has not missed the opportunity to show off some more "romantic" moments, small notes of color that someone must have taken very seriously.

Through Reddit, a user called VenomRogue has in fact posted what is in all respects the best gift you could give to a ONE PIECE fan. On the occasion of their engagement anniversary, his girlfriend has indeed decided to cook splendid desserts that represent faithful copies of some of the Devil's Fruits seen within the series. As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, the end result is nothing short of splendid and really makes your mouth water, a gesture of love that the web has not failed to praise.

Before saying goodbye, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the trailer for the 919th episode of ONE PIECE. Furthermore, just in the last few hours an incredible ONE PIECE themed statue was shown and specifically dedicated to Shanks the Red.