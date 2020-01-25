Entertainment

ONE PIECE's Devil Fruits become tasty realities thanks to a skilled cook

January 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Needless to go around, the franchise of ONE PIECE is an epic for many now unforgettable that among animated series, manga, video games, films and gadgets to no end, has been able to conquer the hearts and minds of millions and millions of people scattered in every corner of the globe … but how many could find us of romance?

If you think about it, the great adventure that has seen – and is seeing – protagonists of Straw Hat and his crew has been composed of painful losses, unforgettable battles and wars to be lived with bated breath, but at the same time the work has not missed the opportunity to show off some more "romantic" moments, small notes of color that someone must have taken very seriously.

Through Reddit, a user called VenomRogue has in fact posted what is in all respects the best gift you could give to a ONE PIECE fan. On the occasion of their engagement anniversary, his girlfriend has indeed decided to cook splendid desserts that represent faithful copies of some of the Devil's Fruits seen within the series. As you can see in the image at the bottom of the news, the end result is nothing short of splendid and really makes your mouth water, a gesture of love that the web has not failed to praise.

READ:  a playful cross between slasher and home invasion on Netflix of the director of 'The Curse of Hill House'

Before saying goodbye, we remind all our readers that on the pages of Everyeye you can find the trailer for the 919th episode of ONE PIECE. Furthermore, just in the last few hours an incredible ONE PIECE themed statue was shown and specifically dedicated to Shanks the Red.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.