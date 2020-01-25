ONE PIECE's Brook meets Ghost Rider in a truly flamboyant artwork

Share it:

We know very well how series crossovers drive fans crazy. Over time, many have been made at the official level or to present products or events. The last in order of time was the very strange one between Gundam and Hello Kitty. And when the producers don't get there, the fans think about it.

Just do a quick search on the web and on the main social channels to find artwork that fuse together characters from different anime series and, sometimes, with an even bigger audience response, between completely different worlds. A combination that has been going a lot lately, just for the fame that both realities enjoy, only the unions between the characters from the world Marvel and the one from the manga world.

Some time ago we showed you, for example, the really well done fan art that united Gogeta with Thor. Today, along the same lines, we are talking about a new Marvel encounter with Japan, but this time the subject is not a character created by Toriyama but, rather, by Oda.

If I tell you Brook what combination with a hero of the house of ideas immediately comes to mind? Think of the crew member of Luffy. A poor man who ate the wrong fruit, the one who did not give him powers in life, but only after death. That man who suddenly returned from the world of the dead like a pile of bones, alone and without anyone to return to.

Well, if you haven't got it yet, then we suggest it: the Marvel character who met Brook in a new fan art is none other than Ghost Rider. The angel of death with a burning head and an equally warm spirit.

To create this fusion was the artist from Reddit, Agent-65 which, as you can see from the drawing at the bottom of this article, reproduced the skeleton created by Oda, but instead of the voluminous dark crown of hair, it has flames. Another reference to Ghost Rider is the chain that holds in the right hand.

What do you think of this fan art? Did you like Brook Angel of Death style? Let us know below in the comments.