Entertainment

ONE PIECE's Ace female cosplay focuses on fans

January 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Portgas D. Ace is dead, marking one of the most impactful deaths of the ONE PIECE manga, but his legacy remains alive in the brothers Monkey D. Luffy and Sabo. In addition, it is still appreciated by many other people, such as the small O-Tama-chan who lives on the island of Wanokuni and who has made the boy's nature better known.

This nature also lives on in ONE PIECE themed cosplay that sprout all over the world and are revealed thanks to the numerous social networks. Sometimes some of these disguises, however, have different qualities from the original of the fiction, as happens for genderbender cosplay.

The latest cosplay that went viral on the net just shows a Portgas D. Ace in female version that inevitably inflamed the fans. The girl you can see in the photo below is Lenox Knight, cosplayer who has tried to recreate an Ace as faithful as possible. Starting from the Ace we met, the girl dresses in the same shorts and hat, with the only addition of the costume to cover the breast.

READ:           'Locke & Key' trailer: Netflix's new fantastic series nails Joe Hill's comic aesthetics

Ace's cosplay ends with some details like freckles, the ASCE tattoo and the Log Pose on his left wrist. Did Lenox Knight cosplay hit you? Fans can also enjoy other versions of the flaming pirate thanks to an Ace statuette of over 400 euros.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.