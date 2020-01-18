ONE PIECE's Ace female cosplay focuses on fans

Share it:

Portgas D. Ace is dead, marking one of the most impactful deaths of the ONE PIECE manga, but his legacy remains alive in the brothers Monkey D. Luffy and Sabo. In addition, it is still appreciated by many other people, such as the small O-Tama-chan who lives on the island of Wanokuni and who has made the boy's nature better known.

This nature also lives on in ONE PIECE themed cosplay that sprout all over the world and are revealed thanks to the numerous social networks. Sometimes some of these disguises, however, have different qualities from the original of the fiction, as happens for genderbender cosplay.

The latest cosplay that went viral on the net just shows a Portgas D. Ace in female version that inevitably inflamed the fans. The girl you can see in the photo below is Lenox Knight, cosplayer who has tried to recreate an Ace as faithful as possible. Starting from the Ace we met, the girl dresses in the same shorts and hat, with the only addition of the costume to cover the breast.

Ace's cosplay ends with some details like freckles, the ASCE tattoo and the Log Pose on his left wrist. Did Lenox Knight cosplay hit you? Fans can also enjoy other versions of the flaming pirate thanks to an Ace statuette of over 400 euros.