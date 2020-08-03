ONE PIECE: Zoro's animations against Kamazo, how did the fans take it?

Share it:

Yesterday's episode saw the opening of ONE PIECE's opening 23. Fans liked some animations and music, although many did not like spoilers from the later stages. But many are not looking to the future of the series, but to the recent past.

In fact, a few days ago there was the clash between Zoro and Kamazo in ONE PIECE. The swordsman had to face the mysterious assassin who chased two girls fleeing the capital and, deprived of a sword, had to use a scythe to emulate his canonical three swords. The end of the fight was a simple exchange of hits on paper, but in reality Toei Animation has worked hard to make it as visually appealing as possible.

The result is a few seconds that you can also see in the Funimation tweet below, with many visual effects that made the scene truly epic. Just in response to the tweet, the reactions of ONE PIECE fans who continued to respond enthusiastically to animations fielded by the staff of the anime.

It therefore seems that with the new artistic direction of ONE PIECE, Toei Animation hit the mark. What is the next scene you want to see with this quality?