Entertainment

ONE PIECE: Zoro shows his skills against Kamazo in the last episode

July 20, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The narrative arc of the country of Wa is profoundly marking the world of ONE PIECE . While Luffy is grappling with Sumo Inferno, in the prison of Udon, Zoro, who became the protagonist for a couple of episodes, looking for his suddenly lost sword Shusui, came across Onimaru, and subsequently a mysterious murderer.

In fact while we find Zoro grappling with the surprisingly skilled Onimaru, two women arrive to stop the fight, it's about Komurasaki, daughter of Kozuki Oden, and of Toko, who are running away in panic from a man who wants to kill them.

The man in question is an old acquaintance of the world of ONE PIECE, and is part of the Worst Generation: it is Killer, of the Pirates of Kidd, who has made a pact with Kurozumi Orochi to free his captain Eustass Kidd. By calling Kamazo, the pirate seems to have perfected his techniques, and as soon as Zoro sees him approaching women, he does not hesitate to help them.

READ:  Black Mirror Season 6: Has Netflix Renewed The Show?

The result of the battle is a fantastic sequence of shots, divinely animated, as you can see at the bottom of the page, in the video shared by the user @abiw_ on Twitter. Zoro does not seem to be in difficulty but the lack of the third sword could be decisive for the clash.

Recall that Zoro will also be the protagonist of episode 934, and that ONE PIECE's chapter 985 anticipated great changes for the entire pirate world.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.