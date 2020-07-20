ONE PIECE: Zoro shows his skills against Kamazo in the last episode

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The narrative arc of the country of Wa is profoundly marking the world of ONE PIECE . While Luffy is grappling with Sumo Inferno, in the prison of Udon, Zoro, who became the protagonist for a couple of episodes, looking for his suddenly lost sword Shusui, came across Onimaru, and subsequently a mysterious murderer.

In fact while we find Zoro grappling with the surprisingly skilled Onimaru, two women arrive to stop the fight, it's about Komurasaki, daughter of Kozuki Oden, and of Toko, who are running away in panic from a man who wants to kill them.

The man in question is an old acquaintance of the world of ONE PIECE, and is part of the Worst Generation: it is Killer, of the Pirates of Kidd, who has made a pact with Kurozumi Orochi to free his captain Eustass Kidd. By calling Kamazo, the pirate seems to have perfected his techniques, and as soon as Zoro sees him approaching women, he does not hesitate to help them.

The result of the battle is a fantastic sequence of shots, divinely animated, as you can see at the bottom of the page, in the video shared by the user @abiw_ on Twitter. Zoro does not seem to be in difficulty but the lack of the third sword could be decisive for the clash.

Recall that Zoro will also be the protagonist of episode 934, and that ONE PIECE's chapter 985 anticipated great changes for the entire pirate world.