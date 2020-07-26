ONE PIECE: Zoro shows a devastating technique in the last episode

Share it:

As announced a few weeks ago, and as we saw in the preview of episode 934 of ONE PIECE it was the Mugiwara swordsman, Roronoa Zoro who was the real protagonist, thanks to the clash with the assassin Kamazo, and his incredible skills.

In fact, in past episodes we had left Zoro in search of his third sword, suddenly finding himself having to face the skilled Gyukimaru. Subsequently, however, the battle was interrupted by the arrival of two women chased by the mysterious Kamazo, or Killer of the Pirates of Kidd, now become a mercenary in the service of the terrible shogun Orochi.

To protect Komurasaki and Toko, Zoro decides to face Kamazo, who proves to be a respectable opponent. Deprived of his third sword, Zoro manages to take one of the opponent's two falcons and then use it against the latter with one of his most devastating techniques, the Rengoku Onigiri, translated into Italian with Taglio dell'Orco del Purgatorio, with which he instantly sends Kamazo to the carpet.

The scene in question was shared by the user @D_Kumii in the post that you can find at the bottom of the page, where you can also see the quality of the animations created by Toei Animation.