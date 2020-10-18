ONE PIECE: Zoro lands in the world of Chainsaw Man in a splendid artwork

Due to his strong personality and his particular fighting style, Roronoa Zoro is one of the most appreciated protagonists of ONE PIECE, and more generally the world of anime. But have you ever imagined Zoro without his typical swords? An artwork, which takes him to the universe of Chainsaw Man, sees him armed with three chainsaws.

ONE PIECE is still one of the most popular and appreciated works by fans today. However, the throne on which Eiichiro Oda sits is undermined by a series of new shonen, including Chainsaw Man. The manga written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto follows the story of Denji, a young man who earns money while trying to pay off his father’s debts. to live by working for the mafia. After a series of events, to survive Denji makes a deal with the chainsaw devil Pochita, who grants him his terrible powers.

Waiting for the animated series of Chainsaw Man, the twitter user @TinaFate has created a splendid crossover between ONE PIECE and the work of Fujimoto. In the artwork, Zoro loses his swords to wield three chainsaws, becoming Chainsaw Zoro. Thus armed, the pirate of the Straw Hat crew would have no more rivals.