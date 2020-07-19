ONE PIECE: Zoro inflames the preview of episode 934

Share it:

The anime of ONE PIECE it is continuing slowly towards the heart of the narrative arc set in the country of Wa, having also suffered a significant delay in production due to the pandemic. Episode 934, as previously mentioned, will feature Zoro, engaged in a clash with Gyukimaru and Kamazo.

In the last episode we had left the Mugiwara swordsman against Gyukimaru, since the latter stole his precious Shusui sword. However the events announced by the preview that you find at the bottom of the news, show us how soon Zoro will also find himself having to face one of the co-founders of the Pirates of Kidd, that is Killerwho temporarily became an assassin under Orochi's orders under the name of Kamazo, to save his captain.

The title of episode 934, "Great Twist: The Three Sword Technique beyond Death!", surely suggests the intensity, and the dangerousness, of the battle that will involve Zoro, causing the ex bounty hunter also a wound at the hands of Kamazo, as can be seen in a frame of the preview.

Recall that in previous episodes we have seen great news for Luffy's haki, who seems to want to finally master the ambition of the Conqueror King, and that in the very recent chapter 985 of ONE PIECE Kaido is preparing to change the world.