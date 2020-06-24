ONE PIECE: Zoro enters mythology in a breathtaking figure

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The massive popularity of ONE PIECE it is not only dictated by one of the largest communities in any way in regards to a Japanese culture project, but also by its mammoth merchandising. The companies, in fact, often work to change and reinterpret the imagination of Eiichiro Oda in an innovative key.

To maintain even this predicament of originality, the same manga often changes editor, or the manager who assists the sensei weekly in drafting the story and respecting deadlines. Also from the brand sponsorship front, however, there are several companies that take advantage of the franchise to sell limited edition themed items.

One of them, a scale model edited by Zuoban Studiois nothing short of extraordinary. The subject represented in the statuette is again Zoro, the swordsman of the Mugiwara, however reinterpreted in a particularly fascinating key. Luffy's partner, in fact, is portrayed with one behind creature from the mythological imagination, although it is not clear whether the reference is purely original or linked to a truly existing sphere such as Buddhism or Shintoism.

The figure in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is proposed to the public at price of about 318 euros, to which are added any shipping costs. It will also have two different interchangeable hairstyles, one totally original and the classic hair of the character. And you, instead, what do you think of this figurine, do you like it? Let us know with a comment below.