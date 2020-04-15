ONE PIECE: Zoro becomes cybernetic in the latest 24 Studio action figure

Share it:

Despite the slight descending parable that is characterizing the latest issues of ONE PIECE, which however remains at very high levels compared to the average, the figures did not cause particular concern to the merchandising inherent in the franchise. The latest themed scale model, in fact, is nothing short of "science fiction".

While the manga came to chapter 977, in full of the saga of Wano Kuni, the production of themed objects continues undisturbed ONE PIECE. The last of them, edited by 24 Studio, is an epic action figure proposed in two different versions, in scale 1: 4 and 1: 6, respectively offered at the price of 387 and 245 euros, to which are added any costs shipping.

The subject represented in the extraordinary model is Zoro, the Mugiwara swordsman, however, proposed in a somewhat fascinating variant. The pirate, in fact, it is portrayed in a cybernetic version, with the overwhelming part of the body characterized by metal parts that give the character a ruthless as well as amazing aura. The pre-orders of the model are already active on the official website while the shipment, barring unforeseen circumstances, is expected for the month of September. Either way, you can admire the statuette from multiple angles in the gallery attached at the bottom of the news.

And you, however, what do you think of this epic action figure, do you like it?