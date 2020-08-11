ONE PIECE: Zoro becomes an unmissable collectible statue

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

ONE PIECE he introduced us to many characters, many different techniques and increasingly fearsome opponents, over the almost 1000 chapters that the manga has reached. One of the first acquaintances we made was the very strong pirate hunter, Roronoa Zoro, whom Luffy wanted at all costs as the first member of his crew.

distinguished from his ability to use three katanas, Zoro it took very little time to win the hearts of readers and fans of Eiichiro Oda's work, also given his readiness to protect the captain, alongside Sanji, as when he endured all the pain Luffy felt during the clash with Gekko Moria, in the Thriller Bark saga.

In the 2 years of time skip Zoro has had the opportunity to train with the strongest swordsman in the world, Drakul Mihawk, a former member of the Fleet of Seven, before it was disbanded following the Reverie. By learning several new techniques, Zoro proved incredibly powerful during the Dressrosa saga where he managed to cut through the high officer of the Don Quijote Pirates, Pica, who transformed himself into a huge stone golem.

The technique used is the Secret Shot of the 3000 worlds, which combined with the ambition of the armor extended to the blades of the katanas, could be considered the strongest ever used by the Mugiwara swordsman. To commemorate such an epic moment, a limited edition bust of Zoro was made intent on doing this technique. Scale 1: 2, the statue is about 65 centimeters high, and will be available on the market between December 2020 and March 2021, at a price of 300 euros. You can find some images in the post below.

Recall that Luffy found a Haki master in Wanokuni, and that Kaido set out to attack in chapter 987.