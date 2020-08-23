ONE PIECE Z: A producer talks about Eiichiro Oda’s involvement in the film

Share it:

The success that the ONE PIECE series continues to achieve more than twenty years after its release is incredible. It has not only been able to establish itself as both manga and anime, but also to conquer fans with numerous spin-off films, such as ONE PIECE Z , which saw the supervision of Eiichiro Oda himself.

In a recent interview, Tatsuya Nagamine, one of the producers of the twelfth feature film in the franchise, revealed some interesting details regarding the direct involvement of the mangaka during the making of the film.

This information was reported by the user @sandman_AP on Twitter, in the posts you can find at the bottom of the page. Nagamine, also director of the animated transposition of the narrative arc of the Country of Wa, had initially thought of titling the movie “Dream Crusher” or “Dream Smasher”, but the last word was Oda, who simply suggested to pique the curiosity of the fans with the name of the antagonist.

When Nagamine then presented the mangaka with a background from Zephyr, Oda asked him to learn more about the villain’s past, also given his career as an Admiral in the Navy, and to do the same with every character relevant to the plot.

