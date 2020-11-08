ONE PIECE: Young Whitebeard stands proud in this collectible statue

Wano’s arc brought in manga readers of ONE PIECE discovering the dreams of Kozuki Oden and a very young Whitebeard. This youthful version is the protagonist of a collectible statue made by Banpresto.

When ONE PIECE fans met Whitebeard they met an elderly pirate who was trying to take care of his underlings as if they were his real family. Although age wasn’t in his favor, Whitebeard still proved himself one of the most powerful pirates, respected and feared of all seas. But in Wano’s story arc, a flashback led us to experience his youth.

The story of Edward Newgate, Whitebeard’s real name, emerged during a flashback on the life of Kozuki Oden. Initially, Newgate did not want the samurai in the ranks of his crew and ordered him to swim behind his ship for several days. Completing this onerous assignment, Kozuki was accepted into Whitebeard’s ranks, only to later join Gol D. Roger.

Although she only appeared briefly, the youthful version of Whitebeard will star in the new one figures made by Banpresto. In this collectible statue, the young Newgate stands proud, showing all his confidence and power.