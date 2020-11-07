ONE PIECE: Yamato in a splendid cosplay made by Azubises

In the manga ONE PIECE more and more characters are introduced and finally a fan has done justice to one of the latest additions with a cosplay. Let’s go see the interpretation of Azubises as Yamato.

Among the many characters introduced in the Wano saga, Yamato it is one of those that caused the most sensation. Emperor Kaido’s daughter is determined to step into the role of Oden Kozuki and has to save his son Momonosuke by rebelling against his own father, showing great determination in the last chapters of ONE PIECE.

Although Yamato is one of the latest heroes introduced in the work, the fan Trainees he promptly posted on his Instagram profile your own cosplay dedicated to the new addition already much loved by fans.

The girl wears a dress, in what appears to be a traditional Japanese style that distinguishes the entire narrative arc of Wano, the white upper part of which leaves the shoulders uncovered. Also noteworthy are the red horns, the chains and the big club that distinguish the character.

