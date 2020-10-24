ONE PIECE x Pokémon: a fan joins Kaido and Rayquaza in a new creature

As children we have always been fascinated by Pokémon, those strange creatures that have accompanied us for long stretches of life thanks to video games and anime. There are many types, inspired by all kinds of real or mythological animals. But what if these creatures were inspired by characters like those of ONE PIECE?

That’s what a fan tried to do thus joining Pokémon to ONE PIECE. Eiichiro Oda’s manga, the most famous and best-selling in the world, is currently hosting the character of Kaido, one of the four emperors and who we have seen transformed into a dragon thanks to the power of his Zoo Zoo fruit. Based on a Chinese dragon, Kaido assumes a blue, tapered body with many arms.

This version probably triggered something in KuroTeo’s mind that it merged Kaido dragon version to a dragon-type pokémon. From the union of Rayquaza, legendary of the third generation, and the powerful emperor was born the figure that you can see in the post below. A version of the genre of Rayquaza would certainly be very interesting to see in Pokémon video games, and what do you think?

Other fans are also active on the Pokémon front: we point out the merger with Greymon of Digimon and a dragon-type evolution for Eevee.