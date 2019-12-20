One Piece World Seeker: Trafalgar Law DLC trailer, due tomorrow

Share it:

Bandai Namco has announced that tomorrow 20 December will be published The Unfinished Map, the third DLC of One Piece: World Seeker which, as previously announced, will have as its protagonist Trafalgar Law. To celebrate the announcement, he published the new trailer that you can see at the top of this news.

In this new adventure, the pirate captain Heart and owner of the fruit of the devil Ope Ope will have to help Roule, a completely new character in his journey to map Skypiea and fulfill the dream of his father who died during the war. The DLC will also introduce Karoo, a bird that Luffy can use to fly in the skies of Prison Island.

The Unfinished Map can be downloaded starting tomorrow with no additional cost to all owners of theEpisode Pass, which also includes Zoro's DLC and Sabo's DLC. The other players can instead buy it individually for the price of 9.99 euros. We remind you that among our pages you will also find several screenshots of DLC 3: The Unfinished Map, and that One Piece World Seeker is available for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.