Entertainment

ONE PIECE, with the episode 933 Zoro returns as protagonist: trailer of the episode

July 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Put aside the stop for Coronavirus, ONE PIECE is giving us again unpublished episodes of the narrative arc of Wanokuni. The adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work therefore continues, showing us the events of the second act of this phase of the anime. And it seems that Roronoa Zoro will return to the center of events.

After setting aside episode 932 published on Sunday 12 July, ONE PIECE begins the week that will take us to episode 933. This will be entitled "Gyukimaru! Zoro duels on the bridge of the bandits", and as the title anticipates there will be the Mugiwara swordsman at the center of the next events. Against him you will see Gyukimaru, a character still to be discovered in the world of ONE PIECE.

In ONE PIECE 933 trailer that you can see below we see Zoro face an individual on a bridge using only two swords. Thanks to flashbacks, we can also see some events of Thriller Bark with Brook and Ryuma, together with Big Mom and Chopper. But the ending of the trailer returns to focus on Zoro who also seems to have a new individual to defeat: blow after blow, an individual armed with a scythe forces him to undertake another lethal fight. As if Zoro will manage?

READ:  Making A Murderer : Will Series Progress For Its Third Season? Know More About It!!

This confirms the leading role of Zoro that was anticipated by the titles of the next episodes of ONE PIECE.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.