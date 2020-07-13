ONE PIECE, with the episode 933 Zoro returns as protagonist: trailer of the episode

Share it:

Put aside the stop for Coronavirus, ONE PIECE is giving us again unpublished episodes of the narrative arc of Wanokuni. The adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's work therefore continues, showing us the events of the second act of this phase of the anime. And it seems that Roronoa Zoro will return to the center of events.

After setting aside episode 932 published on Sunday 12 July, ONE PIECE begins the week that will take us to episode 933. This will be entitled "Gyukimaru! Zoro duels on the bridge of the bandits", and as the title anticipates there will be the Mugiwara swordsman at the center of the next events. Against him you will see Gyukimaru, a character still to be discovered in the world of ONE PIECE.

In ONE PIECE 933 trailer that you can see below we see Zoro face an individual on a bridge using only two swords. Thanks to flashbacks, we can also see some events of Thriller Bark with Brook and Ryuma, together with Big Mom and Chopper. But the ending of the trailer returns to focus on Zoro who also seems to have a new individual to defeat: blow after blow, an individual armed with a scythe forces him to undertake another lethal fight. As if Zoro will manage?

This confirms the leading role of Zoro that was anticipated by the titles of the next episodes of ONE PIECE.