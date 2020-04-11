ONE PIECE: will the Straw Hat alliance make an appearance in Wanokuni?

Share it:

You will all remember how in Dressrosa, after a continuous struggle in the amphitheater of the island controlled by Doflamingo, some fighters decided to side with Luffy Straw Hat. Besides the hardcore fan Bartolomeo, alla great alliance of the protagonist of ONE PIECE elements of considerable thickness have been added.

These are all men of value but who, besides some cartoon dedicated in the mini adventures of the previous chapters, have no longer appeared. We remember the exponents:

Cavendish and the Beautiful Pirates;

Bartolomeo and the Barto Club;

Sai and the Happy Navy;

Ideo and the pirates of Ideo;

Leo and the pirates Tontatta;

Hajrudin and the new giant pirates;

Orlumbus and the Yontamaria fleet.

A group of over 5500 men with a really high strength, to which are added various unofficial allies such as the reign of Elisabello. In the arc of Wanokuni of ONE PIECE we are witnessing instead a phase where Luffy and his samurai allies must launch an attack on Kaido but they are clearly outnumbered against the emperor and his crew, not to mention the fact that now there is also Big Mom to face.

Right at this stage, the alliance formed several years ago ONE PIECE it would be rather useful with a straw hat to replenish one's strength and destroy the two emperors in one fell swoop. Do you think the Large Fleet of Straw Hat will she show herself during the assault on Onigashima or will she be destined to appear only during the skirmishes with Blackbeard?