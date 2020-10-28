ONE PIECE: Will Oda really manage to reach chapter 1000 by the end of the year?

Eiichiro Oda really believes in it, or at least that’s what he promised ONE PIECE fans. However, reaching Chapter 1000 by the end of the year is getting harder than expected, largely due to the sudden health break. This is what the sensei has to do to fulfill his promise.

Even if the countdown towards 1000 has already begun, the chances that ONE PIECE will really reach the coveted goal by 2020 are getting smaller and smaller. With yet another break in the manga, the author can now no longer afford a week off to avoid breaking his will. Currently, counting the new break, ONE PIECE chapter 995 will be released in mid-November, the 15th to be exact on Manga Plus, a reality that pushes the end of the year away to only 6 releases, not to mention the usual double-release of Jump in December.

Eiichiro Oda, therefore, he will have to publish from the moment of his return 6 consecutive chapters to respect the deadlines set by him with the 1000 chapter which should be published to be exact on December 27th. However, if for any other reason he were to take a further break then we will not see chapter 1000 until 2021.

But will the sensei really be able to publish 6 consecutive chapters? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment below. The next calendar of the magazine’s issues is also available at the bottom.