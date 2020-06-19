ONE PIECE, will Luffy use Gear Fifth against Kaido? A fan art anticipates its effects

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the battle with Aokiji in Long Ring Long Land, Luffy realized it wasn't going to last long in the ONE PIECE world without devising new techniques and without becoming stronger. For this reason, at Enies Lobby he gave us the demonstration of skills that only he could use thanks to his Devil Fruit which makes it rubber.

At first it was the Gear Second, used against Blueno, and which allowed to strengthen the body by accelerating the heart beat. Then it was the turn of the Gear Third, put to the test against Rob Lucci: by injecting air into the bones, the captain of ONE PIECE could inflate his limbs beyond belief making them similar to those of a giant.

In the New World could not miss the arrival of the Gear Fourth, shown against Doflamingo in the Boundman version but then also shown in the Tankman and Snakeman variants. This works by injecting air into the muscles. And how will a Gear Fifth ever be, assuming it will exist?

A ONE PIECE fan has assumed that we will see this technique at work against Kaido. With a fanart that you can see below, this design has conquered the ONE PIECE subReddit and shows the final phase of the battle between Kaido and Luffy. Alternating a collage of already known scenes from the manga and other original drawings, with Gear Fifth Luffy will inject air into the brain making his head look like a balloon.

Thanks to this his cognitive skills will increase exaggeratedly and Luffy will be able to break Kaido's desire to fight with his little talk. Such a conclusion would surely be laughable. Before coming to this point, however, Luffy will have to face many characters on Onigashima.