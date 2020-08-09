ONE PIECE: Will Kaido die in chapter 1000 of the manga?

Share it:

Eiichiro Oda's manga is close to a milestone that few can boast of. The awaited chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE which will now certainly arrive on Weekly Shonen Jump in 2021 unfortunately due to the numerous breaks could not make its debut at the end of this year. However this is not a cause for disappointment as the manga continues regularly.

At the moment there are just over a dozen chapters missing for this important checkpoint in the publication of the manga. But already now it almost seems that we are in the final stages of the Wanokuni games, with the beginning of clash between the Nine Red Sheaths and Kaido in dragon version on the summit of Onigashima. And Luffy is also nearby, who has already stated that he will join them soon.

Oda seems to have abandoned the 1-on-1 clashes that we saw in action at Enies Lobby, in Alabasta, on the island of the Fish Men for this important battle. The great chaos present, the very high number of warriors in such a small area and the almost divine abilities of some characters may not allow such widespread management as in the past.

For this the Wanokuni saga could jump directly to the end of the battle with Kaido which could end with the death of the emperor. What if Luffy managed to kill him in chapter 1000 of ONE PIECE? Oda will surely have a bombshell chapter planned for such an issue and at the moment it seems unthinkable that the story and the battle will be interrupted to show us more. You what do you expect from ONE PIECE 1000?