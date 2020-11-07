ONE PIECE: Why is Kaido’s daughter so determined to save Momo?

As the battle for control of Wano County rages, a number of interesting subplots have developed simultaneously. In chapter 994 of ONE PIECE we admire the determination of Kaido’s daughter.

While the Straw Hat crew tries to stop Kaido and his pirates once and for all, the new chapter of ONE PIECE offers readers the chance to learn more about the character of Yamato. Because Kaido’s daughter is so adamant in wanting save the life of the offspring of Oden?

In the manga created by Eiichiro Oda, Yamato he defied Kaido’s wishes assuming the identity of Kozuki Oden, former commander of the Whitebeard Pirates Second Division and member of the Roger Pirates. In his role, Yamato tried to save Momonosuke from his captivity by challenging the pirates led by his father. But when Momo’s freedom seemed close at hand, Kaido’s daughter decided to reveal her true identity to everyone.

“Your words brought tears to my eyes! Kozuki Oden’s life brought tears to my eyes! Momonosuke, on that terrible day I ran to Kuri to save your life. But I’m sorry, all I could do was look at how Kaido treated you. Back then, I didn’t have the strength. I used your father’s identity, but my real name is Yamato and I would die for you“.

According to some theories, at the end of this story arc Yamato could join the Straw Hat Pirates. Will Yamato become one of Luffy’s men in the awaited chapter 1000? In the meantime, let’s enjoy this Boa Hancock cosplay from ONE PIECE. Where is Raftel located? ONE PIECE’s latest island is shrouded in mystery.