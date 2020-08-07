ONE PIECE: why does Sabo appear in the new theme song of the anime?

Share it:

ONE PIECE's number 23 acronym is making people talk a lot. The production has in fact created an extremely spoilerous video opening and, even if those who only watch the anime can understand only some of the scenes, manga fans have noticed many details that anticipate the events of at least another forty episodes of the anime .

We saw the presentation of Oden Kozuki and an epochal clash, the return of Jinbe and many other advances on the future of ONE PIECE. However fans have also noticed the presence of Sabo during the theme song. At the moment, the commander of the revolutionaries is grappling with a very delicate operation in Mary Geoise which could have important repercussions on the whole world of ONE PIECE. The last time we saw him he was eager to save what was left of Bartholomew Kuma.

What does it mean its appearance in the theme song of the anime? Who will get to Wanokuni to help Luffy? Considering the timing and the situation, he will certainly not do it in time and, as manga fans know, there will be an important event that will see him involved even if for the moment he has only been treated far away. Eiichiro Oda will give us more explanations about the character or will the anime show us again with original episodes?