ONE PIECE: why does Luffy invent nicknames for everyone except his crew?

When it comes to attention to detail, the manga by ONE PIECE he is a champion in concealing interesting elements inside the tables. Eiichiro Oda, in fact, is an expert in hiding small details in the middle of the narrative, creating a small treasure hunt week after week.

Who knows, therefore, how many of you have become aware of the difficulties of Luffy remembering the names of the characters he meets along his way. Often, in fact, the protagonist is used to name these characters with a nickname inherent in their physical appearance. But why doesn't the Mugiwara captain name each character's name except his own crew? To clarify this question we think an SBS of the latest volume of ONE PIECE:

"Luffy is the type of person who doesn't want to remember any name, simply because he doesn't care. For this reason, he invents a nickname based on the appearance of the character he refers to. However, when someone joins his crew , be very careful to remember their name correctly. "

An interesting anecdote revealed by the same Eiichiro Oda in the original reply attached at the bottom of the news. But speaking of the manga, have you already read the spoilers of chapter 976 of ONE PIECE which shows the return of a highly anticipated character? And you, instead, what do you think of this particular but funny motivation? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.