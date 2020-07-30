ONE PIECE: why does Eiichiro Oda not accept suggestions? here is the lesson of sensei

Share it:

Working on such a work as ONE PIECE, which by the way is heavily rich in characters and subplots, is far from simple. To respect his own mental scheme, the sensei finds himself having to discard the ideas proposed to him above all for a matter of personal ethics.

What does it mean to be the most famous manga author in the world? An old SBS, published on the occasion of a previous volume of the work, it seems clarify Oda's point of view in regards to all those suggestions and requests that fans ask from time to time to the brilliant author. The answer, which came concurrently with a question asked by a fan about why the mangaka avoids using character designs and devil fruits imagined by fans, follows:

"I never do. I don't need it. It may sound a little cold, but really, I don't want to listen to other people's ideas. From time to time the Jump staff changes and the first thing I say to newcomers is: "Don't suggest ideas to me."

The characters as much as the story are all mine and I want to have that self-confidence. Furthermore, I am convinced that the moment you start to rely on other people's ideas you will never stop doing it. And if you were not successful, it would be easier to blame others. I want to succeed or fail on my own. I like to believe it is so. Be that as it may, when what is suggested is not about the main story, but mostly touches on background ideas about Mugiwara or animated, then I don't mind taking them into consideration. If there is anything you want me to draw, just write a letter like this: "Please draw this animal or person while doing these things." I will be happy to satisfy you. "

