ONE PIECE: why didn't the Mugiwara move according to plan?

After prologues, unexpected events, meetings and flashbacks, ONE PIECE seems to want to open the dance for the biggest battle that has ever taken place between the pages of the manga. Yes, because everything seems ready for the arrival in Onigashima where the clash between the allied forces and the Emperor Kaido of the Hundred Beasts will be held.

At the rendezvous given at the Tokage port, however, no one had shown up, causing Kin'emon and his men to fall into despair. Everything was going according to the plans of the traitor Kanjurou, but suddenly on the final of chapter 974 of ONE PIECE they turned out to be the three most visible captains of the moment: Luffy, Law and Kidd.

In the next chapter of ONE PIECE, Luffy reveals the reasons for the delay. The previous night, as we saw several months ago, some Orochi soldiers had bombed the cave where Thousand Sunny had been hidden. Having been built with the wood of the Adam tree, the hull and structure of the ship were practically unarmed, but the sails and rigging had been poorly tanned.

Therefore, the crew of the future Pirate King had to waste a lot of time in the readjust these parts of the Thousand Sunny fundamental to navigation, hence the late arrival at the Tokage port. Now, however, there is nothing to fear since the Mugiwara are reunited again.