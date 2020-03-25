Entertainment

ONE PIECE: why did Robin and Nami's breasts grow so much? Oda reveals the reason

March 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Be honest, there is no reader ONE PIECE that at least once he wondered why the breasts of female characters grow from chapter to chapter. The two heroines of the series, Robin and Nami, in particular, seem to have received even more special treatment from Eiichiro Oda, but for what reason?

Although sensei does not consider himself particularly an expert in drawing female characters, it is undeniable how he still manages to fascinate his readers with a always well characterized and peculiar character design. But speaking of female characters, did you know this detail about the shapes of the protagonists?

Anyway, for fans of the opera Nami remains the darling of ONE PIECE, as well as the main heroine of the series. On the occasion of an SBS, a blow and response between the author and the fans, Oda revealed the causes for which the Nami and Robin's breast has grown during the adventure. The answer in question, attached at the bottom of the news with the original question, follows:

READ:  When will be Heartland Season 12 on Netflix?

"I will also tell you a million times: I draw the dreams of boys from all over. People from all over the world! Grow a prosperous breast!"

A clear and concise answer, consistent with Oda's style in drawing female characters. And you, however, do you agree with what expressed by sensei or do you find it a questionable choice? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.