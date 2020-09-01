ONE PIECE: who will face King in the clash of Onigashima?

Share it:

In the past sagas of ONE PIECE we have always seen, where possible, one-on-one clashes between the Straw Hat pirates and the enemies on duty. It happened in Enies Lobby, Alabasta, Arlong Park and nothing prevents that, despite the completely different situation, such a thing from happening even during this last phase of Wanokuni.

Luffy is already destined to fight with Big Mom and Kaido, with the two emperors who will be a good thing to fry. But it should not be forgotten that the current enemies of ONE PIECE are many and among these there are other dangerous ones. At the top of this pyramid are the three calamities: King, Queen and Jack, with the first apparently stronger than the other two.

Its size is not known yet, but the question is: who will fight with King? As we saw in the last chapter, for now it’s Sanji who is fighting with King. The cook managed to save Momonosuke but had to cash in on King’s attack in the form of a pterodactyl. That of Oda is a choice that has taken several fans off guard since, also given his nature as a swordsman, King seemed destined for Zoro.

And if instead the mangaka decides to do face King from the Sanji-Zoro duo? After all, the place where Sanji was thrown is close to where Zoro is currently, unless the swordsman has moved offscreen. Sanji could face King in his pterodactyl version, also considering the fact that the cook manages to move in the air, while Zoro would take care of the opponent when he is in human form or hybrid and when she shows off her sword skills.

What do you expect from this confrontation with King? Meanwhile Eiichiro Oda admits that it will take a few more years for the end of ONE PIECE.