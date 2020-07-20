ONE PIECE: who is Monkey D. Dragon? One theory studies the leader of the Revolutionary Army

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The amount of secrets and revelations still waiting to be revealed in the pages of ONE PIECE they are countless. So many that, overall, they paint Eiichiro Oda's masterpiece of enigmatic and fascinating nuances that we can't wait to finally get to know.

According to the words of Oda and his editor, they are approx 5 years that separate the manga from its end, and there are still too many questions that need to be answered. One of these, in particular, concerns Luffy's family of which little or nothing is known. If we have fragmented news of the mother, however, as far as the father is concerned we know that it is the supreme commander of the Revolutionary Army and is known worldwide as Monkey D. Dragon.

A fan, of course perpetualWSOL, he attempted to study the character in question through a fascinating theory starting from the assumption that his tattoos represent the 5 suns. He, therefore, is the wyvern that will be able to a new era (as Luffy's father) as well as the connector between heaven and earth (the Revolutionary Army), all while maintaining control of time (in reference to the manipulation of the wind, probably the his power).

His abstract tattoos are reminiscent of those of the Shandia tribe in Skypiea, a signal that could somehow connect the mysterious symbols tattooed on the body to the Atzec mythology of Quetzalcoatl. In particular, the 5 suns would suggest that prophecy he sees in Luffy the symbol of the New Era much cited in ONE PIECE.

According to the myth linked to Quetzalcoatl, his arrival would mark the end of an era, which is why Monkey D. Dragon is highly sought after by the Navy as the most dangerous criminal in the world. To this more, it is interesting to note how the wyvern (a sort of snake dragon) is considered a western creature, in stark contrast to the eastern dragon represented by Kaido. The latter, in fact, also has several tattoos linked to its attributes, a hypothesis that could highlight the same role as the tatoos for Dragon, underlining their personality characteristics.

The tribe of Shandia is inspired, as mentioned above, by the Aztec mythology, of which a variant tells of Quetzalcoatl powers capable of binding the earth to heaven. Adapting it to the context of ONE PIECE, it is possible that Dragon has performed some important actions in the past for the inhabitants of Skypiea who, as a reward, would have provided the leader of the Revolutionary Army with some knowledge capable of bringing the heavenly dragons back to the terrestrial world (the heaven-earth connection).

As if that weren't enough, Quetzalcoatl even has wind-related powers, the same that Dragon is supposed to possess. The last detail, but not in order of importance, concerns the figurehead of his ship which depicts a sort of wyvern.

And you, however, what do you think of this crazy theory, do you find it right? Tell us your opinion about it with a comment below.