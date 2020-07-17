ONE PIECE: who is Luffy's mother according to the author?

Share it:

The success of ONE PIECE it is such especially thanks to the hard work of Eiichiro Oda in weaving the plot according to an avalanche of intriguing mysteries. A huge puzzle that, despite the manga slowly approaching the end, still needs further clarification also with regards to the protagonists' families.

Luffy's familyin particular, it is a real mystery, in that the figure of the father is an enigma whose role in the imagination is hardly known, while little or nothing is known about his biological mother. But what do you think instead Eiichiro Oda the mother of the Mugiwara captain? According to an old interview, in fact, sensei has let out some information despite considering Dadan Luffy's real mother.

"I am convinced that she is still alive. Really, I still think seriously. Anyway, if she ever appears in history, then she will be a woman with a strong and severe gaze. It is absolutely unthinkable that she can be a good mother. I imagine her like a typical middle-aged woman with the permanent. As far as families are concerned, instead, I have outlined the background for that of Nico Robin. "

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of his words, who do you imagine being Luffy's biological mother? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below. In the meantime, to know more information about it, we remind you that the analysis of chapter 985 of ONE PIECE is available among our pages.