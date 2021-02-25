ONE PIECE: Whitebeard returns in the new anime falshback

The incredible adventure of the protagonists of ONE PIECE it stops to make room for a story that dates back a few decades before the events narrated. Thanks to this tale we have the opportunity to see the mighty Edward Newgate in action again.

The emperor, referred to as the strongest man in the world, lost his life during the Marineford War in which, due to the capture of Portuguese D. Ace, we saw the alliance of the pirates of White beard and the Navy. The death of the pirate was also a symbol of his strength, in fact he took his last breath while remaining upright. Currently, thanks to the new flashback that delves into the character of Oden Kozuki, the legendary warrior is shown again.

Arrived on the island of Wano, Newgate meets the powerful samurai who without even introducing himself face the pirate in a duel and later asks him to accept him on his ship to travel together, in fact, Oden’s dream has always been to leave his island to set out to discover the world. Both the Red Sheaths and Whitebeard himself are reluctant to let Kuri’s daimyo set sail, but the swordsman’s insistence makes the emperor make a decision: if the man had managed to survive clinging to a chain towed by the pirate ship for three full days, he would become a member of the crew.

The episode ends, however, by showing the samurai let go of the chain and subsequently shifting the focus to a new character: Amatsuki Toki. What do you think of Bababianca’s appearance in the flashback? Write it to us in the comments.

Finally I remember that thanks to the episodes of ONE PIECE we were able to discover the past of the Red Foders and I leave a news on a figure dedicated to Usopp from ONE PIECE.