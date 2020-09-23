ONE PIECE: which actors for Netflix live action? The web goes wild

In recent months, the web has given its best (or worst, if you prefer) of itself in seeking potential performers for the live-action of ONE PIECE Netflix branded. Let’s see together some of the fancasts that have come out of it.

We’ve already talked about the highly rated Cole Sprouse in the role of Sanji and Emily Rudd as Nami, and Lewis Tan has been rumored for a long time as a possible interpreter of Zoro.

At the moment, however, it appears that COVID-19 is hindering the production of the series not a little, and the castings have not yet started, leaving virtually every door open (apparently, the live-action will have a very diverse cast, in the attempt to show even more consistency towards the manga).

Who was therefore chosen by the web as a counterpart in the flesh and blood of Straw Hat Crew and partners?

The CBR site a few months ago made its own fancast (which you can find reported in full by clicking on the source link at the bottom of the news), calling into question well-known faces of cinema and television such as Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), chosen to play Luffy, Naomi Scott (Aladdin) as Nami, or even Zac Efron (The Greatest Showman) as Zoro. Among the other roles mentioned we have Florence Pugh (Black Widow) as Nico Robin, Donald Glover as Chopper and Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier) as an interpreter of none other than Shanks Il Rosso.

The most peculiar choices, perhaps, however, are Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) himself not as Sanji, but as Usopp, and John Cena (The Suicide Squad) come interprete del villain Arlong.

Less based on a Hollywood trend, but still full of names of a certain notoriety, it is instead a Reddit fancast (whose full version is always shown at the bottom) that tries to adhere as much as possible, albeit with some license, to the nationalities of inspiration for the characters.

So we have relatively new faces like Diego Tinoco (On ​​My Block) for Luffy, Mackenyu (Pacific Rim: Uprising) for Zoro, and Dilan Gwyn (Dracula Untold) for Nami, while mentioning Tyler James Williams (Dear White People) as Usopp and Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) as Nico Robin.

Plus we have Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) as Shanks, Jim Carrey (The Mask) as Buggy, and Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan) as Arlong. Also interesting is the pairing of Stephen Lang (Avatar) with Silvers Rayleigh.

These are just a couple of the fancasts that can be found surfing the internet, but there are so many, from the most varied and disparate choices.

What do you think of those listed here? Do you think they saw us right, or that they didn’t take us at all? And who would you like, instead, in their respective roles? Let us know in the comments.